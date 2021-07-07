LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to consider a $25,500 agreement with Leadership Associates executive search firm, to conduct a superintendent search for a successor to longtime AV Union High School District Superintendent David Vierra, who will retire at the end of August.
He announced his retirement last month. Vierra will retire after serving 20 years as superintendent in an educational career that spans more than 40 years.
Leadership Associate’s proposed timeline would see the Board approve a new superintendent contract at its regularly scheduled Dec. 10 meeting. The Board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
Leadership Associates most recently assisted Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District with its superintendent search, following the resignation of former Superintendent Larry King this spring. New Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Superintendent Eric Sahakian started July 1.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., today, online and in the Boardroom at the District office.
Anyone who wishes to observe the meeting may do so via the District’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
Those who want to make a comment in-person will need to wear a face-covering, adhere to physical distancing protocol and complete a brief COVID-19 screening, which includes having temperature taken upon entering the room.
District officials ask that people who want to provide comment in-person, only, stay at the meeting until they have done so, unless space is available. Space will be limited due to physical distancing and on a first-come, first-served basis.
In-person comments will go first. Speakers will be limited to three minutes. The total time for public input on each agenda item will be limited to 20 minutes.
Anyone who wishes to participate remotely may do so by phone after submitting an electronic speaker card by visiting https://forms.gle/wAJx2UmLvjiWSnt6A
The link to submit an electronic speaker card will be available at 10 a.m., today and must be submitted by noon. Anyone who successfully submitted a speaker card will receive directions to call in by noon. Speakers will be placed on hold until it is their time to provide their comment to the Board.
Once the speaker is done or the three-minute speaker and/or 20-minute agenda item time allotment is met, they will be disconnected from the call. Speakers may continue to observe the meeting at the YouTube link, according to agenda guidelines.
