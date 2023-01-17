PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will consider adopting a resolution for a proposed by-trustee area map and initiate a proposal to the Los Angeles County Committee on School Organization to adopt a by-trustee area election system.
The Board will meet at 6:30 p.m., today, in the Boardroom at the District office, 39139 10th St. East. The meeting can be followed live on the District’s YouTube channel at www.palmdalesd.org/domain/2188
The District is in the process of transitioning from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system. The District initiated the change, last fall, after it received a letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman.
He sent the letter on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries. Shenkman alleged that the District’s current at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act and dilutes the influence of Latino voters.
Under an at-large election system, all registered voters within the District’s boundaries vote for any candidate. With the switch to a by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
The Board held public hearings, on Nov. 10 and 15, for the public to provide input on the composition of the trustee areas. Two draft maps were released, on Dec. 6. The Board held a public hearing, on Dec. 13, to collect public input on the maps.
Based on the input received at the public hearing, two additional draft maps were released, on Dec. 21. The Board held a public hearing, on Jan. 6, to collect public input on the revised maps.
Today, the Board will select one of two draft maps that divide the District’s approximately 144,342 people into five trustee areas of generally equal population.
The draft maps meet the legal requirement of less than 10% of total population deviation. The total population deviance for Draft Map 1.1 is 5.7%. Under the proposed map, Trustee Area 2 would have the largest Latino population with 74%, followed by Trustee Area 4 with 70.3%, Trustee Area 3 with 69%, Trustee Area 5 with 60% and Trustee Area 1 with 59.9%
The total population deviance for Draft Map 2.1 is 5.3%. Trustee Area 2 would have the largest Latino population with 72.5%, followed by Trustee Area 4 with 71.8%, Trustee Area 3 with 68.2%, Trustee Area 5 with 60.1% and Trustee Area 1 with 60.9%.
The state requires that the proposed maps be contiguous, geographically compact and follow natural boundaries and streets. They should also preserve neighborhood and communities of interest.
The proposed resolution will also set election dates for the five trustee areas. Trustee areas 2 and 3 will be up for election, in November 2024, and trustee areas 1, 3 and 5 will be up for election, in November 2026.
Trustee Area 1 has two trustees, Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador, who were re-elected to four-year terms, in November, along with Simone Zulu Diol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.