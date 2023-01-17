PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will consider adopting a resolution for a proposed by-trustee area map and initiate a proposal to the Los Angeles County Committee on School Organization to adopt a by-trustee area election system.

The Board will meet at 6:30 p.m., today, in the Boardroom at the District office, 39139 10th St. East. The meeting can be followed live on the District’s YouTube channel at www.palmdalesd.org/domain/2188

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.