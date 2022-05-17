LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to establish the proposed Repurposing of Challenger Memorial Youth Center Capital Project, with an initial project budget of approximately $6 million.
There are other recommendations outlined in the motion, including a program design services contract not to exceed $225,000 with Antelope Valley College for designing proposed residential and vocational training programs.
The Board unanimously voted, in October 2018, to conceptually support the repurposing of Challenger, a former juvenile detention facility, into a residential vocational training facility for young adults.
The Board also directed the Probation Department and the county chief executive officer to develop a comprehensive plan for the proposed repurposing of Challenger.
The plan was to include implementation of a residential vocational training program at the facility, a summary of necessary capital improvements, programming, an implementation timeline, a proposed budget and potential funding sources, the motion said.
The proposed program would serve participants between the ages of 18 to 25, who were formerly involved with the criminal justice or foster care systems or who are homeless. They would live on the Challenger campus for six to 18 months while they are provided with educational pathways, life skills instruction, career training and offered behavioral health and other critical services, the motion said.
“Graduates of the program may potentially be offered housing in the vicinity of the Challenger campus for an interim period following their completion of the program, to ensure that each participant is adequately supported on the path to independent adulthood (i.e., full-time employment and permanent housing),” the motion said.
County officials are also advocating to secure $25 million in additional funding for the proposed Challenger project during the Fiscal Year 2022-24 legislative session.
“Continued planning activities will involve developing estimates for facility reuse, including estimated repurposing and renovation construction costs, as well as annual operating costs, as identified by the design of the proposed program,” the motion said.
The Board’s proposed actions include an appropriation adjustment to increase $468,000 for the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services operating budget. That allocation would cover the proposed program design services contract with Antelope Valley College and a project management services contract not to exceed $200,000 with Deborah Kanter.
She is the project manager and works for Los Angeles County, according to her LinkedIn profile.
The Board will meet at 9:30 a.m., today. To listen by phone call 877-873-8017. Enter the access code when prompted. For English enter 111111, for Spanish enter 222222.
The Board may be addressed by phone, starting at 9 a.m., by calling 877-226-8163. Enter participant code 1336503.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-meeting/Live-Broadcast to view online.
