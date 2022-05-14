PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education unanimously ratified Terry Walker as the interim assistant superintendent of Human Resources.
She previously served as assistant superintendent of Instructional Services.
“Dr. Walker is a true professional and exceptional leader,” Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said at the Board’s May 3 meeting. “She is proactive, has a knack for creating sustainable systems and is unwavering in her support for staff success.”
Cardenas said Walker is the perfect individual to talk the helm of the department as interim assistant superintendent of Human Resources.
“I am grateful that she was willing to shift over to a new department with Keppel,” Cardenas said.
The Board also unanimously ratified the appointment of Jackie Erdich as director of Instructional Services.
