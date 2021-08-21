LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education finalized the timeline and discussed other details for the District’s superintendent search during a special Friday morning meeting with representatives from executive search firm Leadership Associates.
An online anonymous community survey in at least English and Spanish will go live Monday on the District’s website at www.avdistrict.org. Information generated from the survey will be used to develop a profile to indicate the community’s desired qualities and characteristics of the next superintendent. The survey will be available online through Sept. 10.
The firm will also reach out to different community stakeholder groups via Zoom to receive input as part of the search process. Those groups include District employees, students and parents as well as the Antelope Valley School Boards Association, local chambers of commerce, foster youth groups, religious groups and local businesses.
The position will be advertised Sept. 20 through Oct. 4. The deadline for applications is Oct. 25. The new superintendent is projected to be appointed at the Dec. 10 Board meeting.
Board member Victoria Ruffin encouraged the public to get involved in the search for an “equity warrior” to serve as the District’s next superintendent.
“We need someone with a deep commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity and a relentless conviction to network across the aisle with all stakeholders, students and parents,” Ruffin said.
Board Clerk Donita Winn said they have big shoes to fill with longtime Superintendent David Vierra set to retire on Aug. 28.
“The shoes that we have to fill are going to be hard to fill because I feel that Dr. Vierra’s addressed issues in this District that a lot of, sometimes people don’t want to address, and he’s addressed them with dignity and professionalism and respect,” Winn said.
Winn added the search process is an open process that will involve the community and be as open as possible.
Speaker Michael Rives, who serves on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees and the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, urged the Board to go beyond the traditional search model.
“I would like the Board to come up with some items that they feel the new superintendent should address and what’s their feeling on it” Rives said. “Have these candidates take a written test and see how they hit the points that you’re looking for.”
He added that the essays would be submitted anonymously.
Speaker Vivian recited qualities that she would like to see in a superintendent such as honesty and integrity. She would also like to see a superintendent who is non-biased, non-racist and cognizant of the struggles and socio-economics of all students in particular Black and Brown students.
“Make students a priority over politics,” she said.
Leadership Associates is also handling active superintendent searches for the Tustin Unified and South Bay Union school districts. The application deadlines for those searches are Sept. 24 and Sept. 10, respectively.
“We want to make sure that you’re competitive with the other folks,” Leadership Associates Associate Partner Fred Van Leuven said via Zoom.
Asked what qualities, characteristics and experience they would like to see in the next superintendent, Board President Jill McGrady cited integrity and a superintendent who has clear decision making skills as well as one who can delegate responsibility and who is organized.
“He/she listens. They would have control of the room. I believe high school experience would be incredibly important and works well with people,” McGrady said, adding they also need someone who will continue to work toward equity for all.
Vice President John Rush said the candidate has to have outstanding leadership qualities with a minimum of a master’s degree.
“They have to have compassion towards others, compassion, a great listener, and many of the things that Jill said as well,” Rush said.
Rush deferred to Leadership Associates Partner David Verdugo for guidance on experience.
“You’re going to have a variety of experiences … We’re going to get a variety of applications as well,” Verdugo said. “Most of the applicants in my opinion will have some fine cabinet-level experience as well as being perhaps a superintendent and being in the seat previously.”
Winn agreed with McGrady’s list.
“I too feel like high school-level experience is extremely important,” Winn said, adding integrity, leadership qualities and equity are also important as well as compassion and patience.
Winn also wanted a forward-thinking leader who can take the District into the future.
Board member Amanda Parrell agreed with what McGrady, Rush and Winn said.
“Integrity communicates well not just with not just the staff and students but with the community, and listens,” Parrell said. “Great leadership, has compassion for all and very passionate for they do and what they’re going to be doing, and also have high school experience as well.”
Ruffin said she was looking for a non-traditional candidate.
“I’m looking for somebody who is able to work from a perspective of a unified school district,” Ruffin said. “I think that it’s very isolating that we’re only looking at a high school experience because the majority of our students come from seven feeder schools.”
Ruffin added that she would also like to have an inclusive leader who has demonstrated such actions as well as worked with disadvantaged students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.