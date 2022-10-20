PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District Board of Education election, on Nov. 8, will be the final one using an at-large election system.
The Board, on Tuesday, unanimously and without discussion, approved a resolution to switch to a by-trustee area election system.
The Board’s action came after attorney Kevin Shenkman sent the District a letter alleging the District’s at-large election system violated the California Voting Rights Act and diluted the influence of Latino voters.
Moving forward, within 90 days of the Board’s adoption of the resolution, the District will need to hire a demographer to draft trustee area maps and study previous election data. The Board will need to hold two public hearings, over a period no more than 30 days, before the draft maps are drawn.
Once the maps are drawn, the Board will hold two more public hearings over a period of 45 days to collect input from the community.
The maps ultimately approved by the Board will go before the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization. The committee must approve the establishment of trustee areas and the adoption of a trustee area election system.
Board President Simone Zulu Diol and Trustees Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador are up for election, this November. Educational consultant Tonya Alenna Schofield is challenging them.
The by-trustee area election system is expected to be in place for the November 2024 presidential election. At that time, Board Clerk Anthony Hunt and Trustee Sharon Vega will be up for election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.