PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District’s plan to upgrade its water meters to allow for remote online reading proceeded, Monday, when the Board of Directors approved purchasing $1.045 million in equipment.
The system upgrade will allow the District to read customers’ meters online, without sending personnel into the field. Customers will also be able to log in and check the readings themselves.
Monday’s approval was the second purchase from Riverside-based Aqua-Metric Sales Company. In September, the Board approved an initial purchase of $335,500 for hardware and software to help start the shift.
The latest purchase will change out the endpoint of the meters — the part that sends a radio signal with the data. This will be applied to those meters that are five years old or less.
The 3,300 transmitters will be able to switch to the online system, once it is running, Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said.
“They’ll be the first to move to it,” he said.
Until then, the new transmitters will work with the existing drive-by meter reading system.
Although the Board approved the purchase, Monday, the lead time on these parts is about eight to 16 weeks, Hoffmeyer said.
The supply chain problems experienced in the last couple years are lessening, but there are still significant delays for those items that require microchips, he said.
The move to a new metering system serves twin purposes for the District.
The first is that many of the current meters, which are read by technicians in the field who can drive by to collect the data, are nearing the end of their useful lifetimes. Rather than replace these meters with the same type, the District is moving toward ones that are read online in near real-time, he said.
The District sought bids for the new system, in 2020, but it couldn’t be implemented with the existing meters.
“We’re at an impasse with that system,” Hoffmeyer said.
The new equipment will, instead, allow the District to just change the endpoint of the meters.
Meters that are no longer working properly will be replaced, he said, gradually increasing the number of meters on the new system.
