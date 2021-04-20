The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will conduct two virtual public hearings today, including one on a proposed amendment to the Leona Valley Community Standards District. The other public hearing is for the proposed establishment of the Green Valley Community Standards District.
Both communities seek to use community standards districts to preserve their unique rural lifestyle.
The Leona Valley Community Standards District seeks to add standards to prohibit drive-thru services throughout the district and protect hillsides and significant ridge lines within the community. In addition, the proposed amendment would restrict lighting and signage, preserve vegetation, regulate subdivisions, highway and local street development and trail development. It would also restrict the height of structures and regulate accessory cargo shipping containers.
The proposed amendment would add setbacks to commercial lots. It would also require a conditional use permit for modification of development standards, according to a staff report.
The Leona Valley Community Standards District originally came into effect in 1993. It was updated in 2012.
Two public comments submitted prior to today’s meeting include one from Leona Valley residents Robert and Pamela Knouse, who wrote to say that like the community because it is rural.
“My wife and I are against any subdivisions, residential design, commercial design,” the letter said. “We do not want our trails to become crowded. We do not want any project exempt from California environmental quality act. Please leave Leona Valley alone and as it is. There are plenty of areas outside of our valleys out this way to explore for these kind of opportunities.”
Another public comment came from property owner Claude Harris, who asked for more information about the public hearing.
“I own considerable acreage there that might be affected,” he wrote. “From the Notice of Public Hearing I couldn’t ascertain any information regarding this hearing other than something about residential development, hillside, hilltops, signage, roads trails, vegetation, etc.”
The proposed Green Valley Community Standards District would prohibit outdoor advertising signs, roof signs, pole signs and internally illuminated signs. It would also prohibit curbs, gutters and sidewalks on new streets unless deemed necessary by other departments and would require streets to be narrow, according to the report.
The proposed standards would require subdivisions to be at least two-and-a-half gross acres, underground utilities where feasible and prohibit gated or walled subdivisions.
It would limit the height for new commercial buildings and regulate the colors and materials used. It would see that the hours of operation are consistent with existing businesses and require rural design features such as wagon wheels.
The Board of Supervisors will conduct a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m., today.
To listen by telephone, call 877-873-8017 and enter the access code when prompted. The access code for English is: 111111, the code for Spanish is: 222222.
To address the Board on all regular agenda items, call 877-226-8163 using participant code 1336503, starting at 9 a.m.
Written public comments may be submitted through the website https://publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov, which will become part of the official record.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-Meeting/Live-Broadcast to view via the Web.
