The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the suspicious disappearance of Monique Figueroa.

She was last seen by her father as she drove away from her home, on May 19, 2015, in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12 in Littlerock.

