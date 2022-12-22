The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the suspicious disappearance of Monique Figueroa.
She was last seen by her father as she drove away from her home, on May 19, 2015, in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12 in Littlerock.
The reward has been extended, reinstated or re-established 10 times since the Board first approved it, in August 2016.
“My heart breaks for Monique’s father, family and loved ones who have been living with her absence and unresolved questions for more than seven years,” Barger said. “I extended the reward because incentives can go a long way to encourage someone to come forward. I believe in justice and know we can’t allow cases like this one to run cold. If anyone has any information — no matter how insignificant it may seem — please, come forward. Help bring answers and peace to Monique’s family.”
Figueroa’s car, a 2004 burgundy Mercedes-Benz, was recovered 11 days after her disappearance in an abandoned shed in Juniper Hills. Authorities said there were signs of foul play.
She left her two-year-old daughter in the care of her family, who reported her missing several days after she left home.
Jeff Figueroa told ABC7 the day after his daughter’s car was found, that her boyfriend had been recently arrested in a murder case and she was known to hang out with gang members.
He believed some of those acquaintances feared she would become a witness against them, though authorities told “Dateline NBC” that Monique Figueroa refused to cooperate in the investigation.
Her father begged her captors to free her and told the station that he received a text from his daughter the day after she vanished, saying, “Had to leave; love you; be back soon.”
Investigators found no trail of cell phone or credit card use following her disappearance.
Homicide investigators received a tip, in 2016, that Figueroa’s remains might be buried off the 11000 block of Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale.
But a search by detectives, cadaver scent dogs and coroner’s personnel yielded no results.
Information can be anonymously reported to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or a tip can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
Information can also be reported to the Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau by dialing 323-890-5500 and speaking with Det. Mark Perez or Sgt. Chris Maurizi.
