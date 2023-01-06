MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors debated, on Tuesday, the value of pursuing a hypersonic flight test corridor, but the matter was put off for a future meeting.
The debate began as part of General Manager Tim Reid’s report on his activities. Because it was not on the agenda for discussion or action, the discussion was halted in favor of placing it on the agenda in the future.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
Last year, the airport began researching development of a hypersonic flight test corridor to serve companies interested in conducting this type of flight test. Mojave Air and Space Port has at least two tenants, including Stratolaunch, seeking space for hypersonic flight tests and about a dozen others looking to do the same that could be attracted to the location, Reid said, in September.
Other areas are also looking into hypersonic testing, but not all are as well-suited as Mojave is, with connections to restricted airspace.
“We have the means to actually have a good, civilian hypersonic flight test corridor,” he said at the time.
With the interest now in hypersonic testing, if Mojave does not pursue it, the business will go elsewhere.
“Us developing a high-speed test corridor is definitely something we want to do,” Reid said, Tuesday, in reporting he had attended a high-speed aerospace workshop, last month.
The airport would be paying for the design of the corridor and shepherding it through the regulatory approvals.
Director Robert Morgan argued that the airport should not be in the business of supporting hypersonic test flight and that it is a field that is of interest only to the military.
“What does it have to do with a commercial airport operation?” he said.
Reminding the Board that Mojave is both an air and space port, Reid said “there is a high demand right now for testing hypersonic aircraft. We want to attract those entities, because typically, they have to launch through a horizontal platform. We’re offering an amenity that no other space port can.”
Morgan argued that there are military areas for high-speed flight use, which would be the only entities who would have need to use them.
“That’s a leap to say it’s absolutely military,” Board President Diane Barney said. While there is certainly military funding for such projects, “you can also make the argument that perhaps there would be more commercial delving into this if there were options for civilians to test this.”
Reid said the entities involved in the recent workshop were commercial ones.
“That was one of the key takeaways of this workshop,” he said.
Morgan disputed whether there is any commercial demand for hypersonic flight test.
“I was surprised how far behind the curve we are,” Reid said, in terms of advancing high-speed flight, doing the work to overcome issues such as noise and environmental pollution.
“The goal is eventually, to connect all the spaceports up through a network of high-speed corridors,” he said.
Mojave is in the position to become the only place in the nation to perform the testing necessary to meet that goal, setting up a corridor to the Pacific Ocean range.
“This will benefit us and the community as a whole,” he said.
Director Chuck Coleman also disputed whether the airport had any authority to create a high-speed flight corridor, as it will be outside the airspace it controls.
“Why are we funding airspace we don’t have any control over?” he asked.
Reid said the airport will fund the procedure that creates the corridor.
“This doesn’t make any sense for a local district,” Morgan said. “I don’t see any future business coming out of this.”
Barney said they’re never going to see it if it doesn’t happen.
“That’s part of the gamble of being on the leading edge of this,” she said. “You’re pre-determining whether or not a business idea is good. The point is we’re attracting companies that think they can do it.”
