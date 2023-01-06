MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors debated, on Tuesday, the value of pursuing a hypersonic flight test corridor, but the matter was put off for a future meeting.

The debate began as part of General Manager Tim Reid’s report on his activities. Because it was not on the agenda for discussion or action, the discussion was halted in favor of placing it on the agenda in the future.

