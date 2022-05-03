The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider implementing the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness’s seven recommendations. The guidance includes the establishment of a county entry on homelessness and the identification of a leader who can unify the work product of various departments and agencies to create a more transparent and effective response to homelessness that fully incorporates mainstream systems, according to a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis.
“This entity does not need to be large, nor should it result in a new, lumbering bureaucracy,” the motion said.
Barger hosted a seminar, on Monday, for members of the media, to discuss the significance and impact of the BRCH’s (Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness) recommendations.
Participants consisted of Sarah Dusseault, co-chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness, Rev. Andy Bales, CEO of Union Rescue Mission and Ronald Williams, a person with lived experience.
The BRCH conducted a comprehensive, six-month study of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s governance structure by reviewing existing reports and prior recommendations, as well as thoroughly identifying and analyzing the challenges inherent in the existing system, according to the motion.
The BRCH developed a framework for a transparent, inclusive and accountable governance system that has measurable outcomes and can execute its functions and duties effectively, the motion said.
“Thanks to the work completed by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness, we now have a road map, really a path forward,” Barger said. “(Today), the Board of Supervisors will cast their vote on whether to take the first step to reform how homeless service systems are governed in our county.”
She added a yes vote on the BRCH’s seven recommendations is just the first step.
“I’m hopeful that we’re ready to start the journey,” she said. “A lot of lives, quite frankly, are depending upon it.”
Dusseault served as Solis’s representative on the Blue Ribbon Commission. She noted the commissioners spent hours in public meetings that lasted about five hours per session, to get feedback from as many people as possible.
“We cannot sit idly by with 2,000 deaths in 12 months,” Dusseault said. “We have to do more.”
The BRCH’s second recommendation is to establish a multi-year local solutions fund available for all 88 cities in the county, that will commit to providing in-kind or matching contributions for the development of service programs and/or housing.
“More cities, in fact all 88 cities, need to be a part of the solution, able to create results at the local level that can drive regional goals” Dusseault said.
The third recommendation is to streamline L.A. Homeless Services Authority by re-focusing the authority back to its primary role as lead of the Greater Los Angeles Continuum of Care and by transitioning away from providing direct services.
The BRCH further recommended the county consolidate the L.A. Homeless Services Authority Commission and Coordinated Entry System Policy Council into one unit. The goal is to include representation of people with lived experience, as well as the faith community.
The BRCH also recommended that the county look at ways to improve efficiencies within internal operations for the L.A. Homeless Services Authority, with a focus on enhancing data.
“We’re not going to solve this crisis, we don’t have great data,” Dusseault said. “We need data sharing between systems so that we don’t allow people to get lost in the system.”
The final recommendation is to create an executive-level action team.
“That idea was to bring in philanthropy, with philanthropy’s help, to bring in and convene leaders around setting some short-term mission-driven goals enabled to create potentially a surge of bringing people inside and create that collective action,” she said.
Bales, who also serves as the L.A. Homeless Services Authority Commission, praised the BRCH’s recommendation for executive-level members to answer to the Board of Supervisors.
“You know, in New York, they have 100,000 people devastated by homelessness but they only leave 4% on the street,” he said. “So when they speak, I listened and they said you need to knock down the doors, do whatever it takes kind of leadership to address homelessness.”
He said the BRCH’s recommendation is an answer to that.
“We need to immediately address people on the streets with whatever it takes to bring them inside,” Bales said.
He said they need to reintroduce recovery as an option and mental health support services if they are ever going to address homelessness.
Williams, a re-entry and homelessness advocate with lived experience, works with several homeless service organizations in Los Angeles and has conducted community-based research with homeless adults and the aging.
“Homelessness is not linear nor does it have a one-size fit all approach,” he said. “Homelessness is a traumatic experience that sometimes links many to substance abuse, incarceration, job loss, domestic violence, gender identity and mental health challenges, to name a few. This is a golden opportunity to bring trauma-informed care to the forefront and incorporate it into our multi-disciplinary outreach programs.”
