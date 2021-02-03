MOJAVE — The mid-year revisions for the Mojave Air and Space Port’s fiscal year budget was unanimously approved during a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.
Director of Administration Carrie Rawlings said the airport’s operating revenue is at 66% and operating expenses are at 51%, as of Dec. 31.
“At the time we presented our original budget, we were being conservative due to the unknown impacts of COVID that would have on the district,” she said. “The district did not have any major impacts due to COVID, so we would like to update the budget accordingly.”
Rawlings said the airport originally budgeted for depreciation at $2 million. The airport has since received its audited financials for 2020 and requested the depreciation be adjusted to $2.5 million, so its audited financials this year are in line with its budgeted amount.
Included in the depreciation are expenses on buildings, vehicles and equipment.
“Anything over $5,000 is considered a capital expense and so would be considered a fixed asset that we depreciate,” Rawlings said.
The airport would also contribute to a trust for post-employment benefits that was opened in 2019.
“In previous years we contributed $250,000 and would like to contribute the same this year, as the account had a great investment earning of $84,000,” Rawlings said.
Included in the proposed revised budget was $50,000 in bad debts. Rawlings said the airport usually keeps that money earmarked, but it could change since one of its tenant’s account, Randall Kelley, was sent to collections due to payment delinquencies.
“The last couple years, we haven’t had hardly anything in the bad debt expense but this year, it looks like we’re gonna have some with that account,” she said.
Interim chief executive officer David Evans praised the staff for putting the budget together and said the Mojave Air and Space Port is one of the best run financial government entities in the state.
“I think the reporting that we’ve gotten to over several years now has really gotten concise,” he said. “The staff did a wonderful job and kudos to (former CEO) Karina (Deers) but kudos to the staff for putting this budget together. They’re coming in, the budget looks good with the exception of a couple of small modifications, which have no material effect on the financial aspects of the airport at all. It’s pretty tight. So kudos to the staff.”
The airport is planning to have its next budget workshop in either March or April.
