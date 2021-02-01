LANCASTER — Local BMX star Danica Anderson completed 2020 with two wins at the USA BMX Grand Nationals in Oklahoma.
The competition was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the Thanksgiving break.
“You could go out to dinner there and sit down in a restaurant, no problem,” Danica’s father Rich Anderson said.
Anderson is in the ABA BMX Hall of Fame. Danica’s nickname is Lil’ Avalanche, an homage to her father, the original Avalanche.
Danica, 13, finished first in the 13 Girls Expert Girls and the 13-14 Girls Cruisers. The competition started with the Race of Champions featuring the top 10 riders from every state. Danica won both of her classes in those races also.
The completion marked Danica’s ninth time competing at the Grand Nationals. She has won 16 out of 17 races.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Danica said.
Although she is an experienced rider, Danica said it took time to get used to the other riders.
“You don’t really know how they’re going to perform,” Danica said.
“You don’t know how you’re going to perform either,” Rich Anderson countered. “Your confidence level was out the roof, wasn’t it?”
Danica credited her father, who is also her trainer, with helping to boost her confidence.
“She’s getting more finesse with the bicycle,” Rich Anderson said. “She’s learning how to jump a lot better. She’s definitely getter stronger and faster on the track.”
Rich Anderson also credited his wife, Lorinda Anderson, for her support.
“You can never leave out the mom when it comes to this,” he said. “They’re just so much of the backbone of the sport for us. Without the dedication and the heart and the motherhood, keeping us all grounded and keeping (Danica) going to school and keeping up on her school stuff.”
Anderson also thanked Danica’s sponsor, ANM Construction & Engineering in Lancaster.
Danica’s goal is to shoot for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
More recently, Danica raced her season opener in Phoenix over the second weekend in January. She won all of her main events for the 13 Girls Expert Girls and the 13-14 Girls Cruisers all three days.
