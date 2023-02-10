LANCASTER — Downtown Lancaster will be transformed into a hub of health and wellness information, activities, music and prizes for the Health and Happiness BLVD Exposition on Saturday, hosted by The BLVD Association.
The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard from Fern to Elm avenues.
With more than 200 BLVD businesses, including escape rooms, underground bowling, movie theaters and restaurants, the exposition promises something for everyone.
In addition, there is a special incentive for those who shopped locally in the week leading up to the event — receipts for purchases made from BLVD businesses from Feb. 4 through Saturday can be redeemed as raffle tickets for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa card.
“Our BLVD businesses love these opportunities to connect with residents,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “The BLVD is the place to be this weekend. Health and happiness are essential to the well-being of the Lancaster community, so we’re excited to be celebrating them with The BLVD Association’s exposition.”
The exposition will feature a wide range of retail and food vendors, live entertainment on The BLVD Bandstand and free children’s activities, including a Pink Foam Party in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Moms can join an organized fitness walk with their strollers and children from 1:30 to 2 p.m. A virtual reality experience will also be available for a fee.
