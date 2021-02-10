CANTIL — The causes of death for two women who died in October has been determined, following a post-mortem examination.
Alyssa Lennette Lara, 26, of Los Angeles, died on Oct. 30, after her vehicle collided with another vehicle, driven by Emily Susan Andresen, 69, of Boron. The incident occurred on State Route 14, north of Red Rock Canyon Road in rural Cantil, Calif. Following the collision, Lara’s vehicle caught on fire. When officers with the California Highway Patrol Mojave Station arrived, she and Andresen were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin was notified.
The post-mortem examination determined Lara died from multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was an accident. The post-mortem examination of Andresen determined she died of blunt force chest and abdominal trauma. Her death was also ruled an accident.
