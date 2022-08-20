PALMDALE — In the future, Avenue Q will be a pedestrian- and bike-friendly avenue, designed to safely offer multiple modes of transportation for residents and businesses.
That is the blueprint laid out by the Avenue Q Complete Streets study, approved by the City Council, on Wednesday.
The study looks at a multimodal corridor for the stretch of Avenue Q between Sierra Highway and 20th Street East.
The study area took in the region surrounding that section of Avenue Q, totaling 134 acres, of which 55% is vacant land, according to the staff report. As such, the transportation needs of the types of development that may be built were considered.
The study also includes goals for development along the corridor that would help encourage pedestrian use and reduce vehicle traffic, with mixed-use housing, commercial spaces and design standards that promote a walkable neighborhood.
“This is a road that has a lot of possibilities for future development and growth,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. “But it needs TLC.”
In completing the plan for the street’s future, the study consultants conducted a number of outreach activities to the community, including surveys, workshops and pop-up events.
Based on the information received through these and other outreach efforts, it was found that dangerous driver behavior and the lack of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure — parts of Avenue Q studied do not have sidewalks — make the street uncomfortable for people to walk or ride bikes.
This led to a design with new and wider sidewalks, improved crossings at intersections and better lighting, as well as sidewalk-level bike lanes, rather than those on the street itself. Traffic-calming designs were also included based on feedback, according to the staff report.
The final design recommendation also includes cutouts for bus stops, away from traffic lanes, with amenities such as benches and shade structures. No changes to the number of bus stops were included as part of the design.
The recommended design includes four lanes of traffic with a landscaped median from Sierra Highway to Ninth Street East. The four lanes will continue east from there, but without the median, as the road narrows somewhat. From 12th to 20th streets east, the road will be two lanes, with a median.
Sidewalks and sidewalk-level bike lanes will run the entire length, on both sides of the street, from Sierra Highway to 20th Street East, according to the staff report.
Some questioned the distance covered in the study, and why it did not extend all the way to the Palmdale Transit Center and future high-speed rail station.
Funding for the study limited the extent covered, city officials said, and it does not limit future extensions of the project.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa also questioned why the study did not include extending Avenue Q across the railroad tracks, “and make it a true arterial roadway.”
He said it doesn’t serve residents by providing a connection from east to west that could alleviate traffic on Palmdale Boulevard.
“I think that Avenue Q’s going to look great, but it just lacks the connectivity to west of the railroad tracks,” he said.
In answer to Loa’s concerns, Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson explained that Avenue Q is envisioned, in planning documents, as being Palmdale’s “Main Street,” a walkable street with residents and businesses that will one day connect to the planned transit hub.
“It is a pedestrian- (and) bicycle-friendly street that’s different than all the other major arterials in our city,” he said. “I don’t think we need every arterial in the city to be a six-lane or a four-lane road.”
Other streets, including Palmdale Boulevard and avenues R and S, are designed to provide east-west access for vehicles, Nelson said.
Additionally, long-range plans call for extending Avenue Q under the railroad tracks to the Transit Center, he said.
An avid bike-rider, Nelson said the design for Avenue Q is intended to encourage riding, as the bike lane is separated from traffic at sidewalk level.
“To be hit in the bike lane that’s going to be on Avenue Q, a car is going to have to jump a curb,” he said. “We’re trying to make it safer.”
