Avenue Q study

This section, from 10th to 11th streets east of the Avenue Q Complete Street study shows four traffic lanes, separated by a landscaped median, with sidewalks, bike paths and two bus stops in cutouts from the main road. The study is intended to create a street that is pedestrian- and bike-friendly.

 Drawing courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — In the future, Avenue Q will be a pedestrian- and bike-friendly avenue, designed to safely offer multiple modes of transportation for residents and businesses.

That is the blueprint laid out by the Avenue Q Complete Streets study, approved by the City Council, on Wednesday.

