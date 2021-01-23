LANCASTER — A man was booked for murder early Friday morning following a burglary-in-progress call.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station responded to a call at 12:37 a.m. Friday regarding a woman screaming. While on their way to the location, the call was upgraded to a burglary in progress.
When deputies arrived at 2200 block of Morningside Avenue, they saw a white male in his 40s, standing near the location. The man was not wearing shoes and deputies noticed that his clothes were bloody. They detained him and after conducting an initial investigation, they learned that he lived in a home adjacent to where the burglary-in-progress call had been reported.
The front door to the man’s home was open and deputies noted there was blood on the floor inside of the house. They entered, to ensure there was no one injured in the home. After checking the house, deputies found an adult female dead in the residence. Detectives determined that the man in the bloody clothing and the dead woman had been involved in a domestic relationship.
The man was booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for murder. No additional information is available. Neither the deceased woman, nor the murder suspect have been identified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may do so by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
