ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District took the first step toward the disposition of the long-empty former District office on Diamond Street, which has become a target of vandalism.
The Board of Directors on Wednesday approved $6,000 for environmental testing of the building, a necessary precursor to either renovating the site or demolishing it.
The testing, contracted to Yowell Environmental
Services for $4,252, will check for lead and asbestos. Both substances, if found, will need to be mitigated before anything further may be done with the building, General Manager Kim Domingo said.
The additional funds approved will be used to cover staff time and any additional expenses from the testing.
Details from the testing will help District officials figure out options for what to do with the blighted building in Rosamond’s traditional downtown district.
“We’ll have a better handle on the alternatives,” Domingo said.
The District received the building at 2645 Diamond Street from Kern County, and it originally housed the District’s operations facility, according to the staff report.
More recently, when the District had taken over parks and recreation responsibilities, it was used as a community center.
However, the District turned parks and recreation activities back to Kern County in 2018, after Rosamond voters defeated, by more than 77% of the vote, a tax measure to fund parks. Since then, the building has been unused and targeted by vandals.
The blighted building is a potential liability risk to the District, leading to the decision to mitigate that risk in some way, according to the staff report.
The District began attempts to dispose of the building in 2019. It was offered for lease to the Kern Antelope Historical Society, but the necessary repairs to make it usable were too costly for the District to reasonably bear.
