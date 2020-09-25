PALMDALE — Commuters trying to head north on the 14 Freeway from Avenue S were forced to find an alternate route Thursday during early rush hour because of a brush fire.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a one-acre brush fire that broke out along the northbound onramp near Tuff Shed in the 100 block of Avenue S.
Once on scene, fire crews aggressively stopped the progress of the wind-driven fire, said Chris Siok of the LAFD. About 30 crewmembers were on the scene to stop the fire.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene and assisted LAFD by diverting traffic around the closed area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
