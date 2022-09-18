LOS ANGELES — Seventeen cats were killed at a Los Angeles pet hotel and a firefighter was injured, early Saturday, when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighborhood after a passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m., said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesperson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.