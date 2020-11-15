The recently concluded general election spurred the usual hand-wringing over that all-purpose demon, the “special interests.”
Which is used with the hope that it will terrorize voters into opposing candidates or ballot measures with which the folks using this time-worn term disagree.
I am a student of irony, and the term is the classic example of irony.
Which is because it is used by people and entities that are classic examples of what they are trying to scare us with.
All of us at some time in our lives are members of one or more special interests.
As I write this, I cannot count the number of special interests I belong to, beginning with “senior citizens.”
(As I type this I am seriously thinking of forming a special interest group dedicated to getting Wordperfect to upgrade its spellcheck feature, which leaves a lot to be desired.)
The term was liberally applied to the folks promoting Proposition 22 on the recent ballot. It addressed a standoff between a new way of working and folks who fear change.
All these folks could have saved millions of dollars by just sitting down and adjusting their views to meet changes in the way people work.
The president of Lyft has reached out to the unions to try to work out a resolution of their differences.
Think of all the money he could have saved had he and the unions done that in the first place.
The Green New Deal
One bogeyman frequently referred to during the election was the “Green New Deal.”
If you haven’t bothered to read it (which apparently includes most Americans), you would believe that it means the end of the world as we know it.
What it is is a package of suggestions on how to improve the environment, and is described in two bills in Congress, House Resolution 109[8] and Senate. Res. 59, which can be found by Googling them.
When I read them, I wondered what all the fuss was about. Many of their suggestions are already underway, especially here in eastern Kern and, in my case, on the roof and windows of my house and the car in my driveway.
Like all legislation, the proposals are suggestions rather than mandates. I do not agree with everything it proposes, but it’s a starting point for saving money and lives by adopting some common sense ideas to improve the environment.
Which needs some protection if you ask polar bears and other critters, including the one you see in your mirror every day.
Sit down and talk
As always, the best way to approach things like this is to sit down and decide what will work and what will not.
In most cases these kinds of discussions, if approached calmly, often result in discovering even better ideas that no one would have ever found had they not sat down and discussed the proposal in the first place.
These are the situations in which one or more participants often says, “Gee, I hadn’t thought of that.”
Strategies like this always work best when approached as a way to solve problems rather than to advance a particular participant’s special interests.
For folks reading this who are shaking their heads and muttering, “That won’t work,” I and other members of the Mojave Chamber of Commerce Board went through this very process the morning I wrote this column deciding which of a number of holiday season display banners we would line the streets of our town with in a few weeks.
And we did it all by email and everyone was happy with the ultimate decision.
Just maybe, all the politicians who promised to slash prescription drug bills during the recent election campaign will — gasp! — actually sit down and accomplish this simple goal when they return to work.
Which could have been done years ago and saved us all, especially we older folks, a ton of money and probably some lives.
Space tools
Amusing video broadcast recently during celebration of the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station.
Asked what was the most valuable tool ever used on the multi-billon dollar ISS, American Astronaut Kate Rubins paused, thought, and said “twist ties.”
Her two Russian colleagues, cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, began smiling and nodding.
Rubins explained that the metal ties she was referring to are used all over the station, pretty much the way we here on Earth use these neat little guys in our homes and businesses.
She said they especially come in handy on space walks.
Sometimes it’s the little things that are the most important.
Quick service
One of the bright spots of the pandemic has been being able to buy stuff from home, often from Amazon.
One of the downsides is that delivery has been slowed by a shortage of people in the delivery process.
So imagine my surprise on Nov. 6 when I checked an email from Amazon notifying me that something I ordered would arrive on Nov. 10 or 11, and when I opened the email it said the product had been delivered.
I hope that when the new Amazon distribution center in Bakersfield is up and running, and the world gets back to normal, whatever that is, delivery times will improve.
Final Jeopardy
Sad news last Sunday when we learned that Alex Trebek, the emcee of television’s “Jeopardy!,” passed at age 80 from pancreatic cancer.
“Jeopardy!” is my favorite TV program and was also my wife Billye’s.
By the way, the music from “Final Jeopardy” is my phone’s ring tone.
Trebeck made “Jeopardy!” great entertainment that was also educational. I watch to help keep my aging “little gray cells” functioning.
He will be missed.
