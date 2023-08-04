Obit Rocky Wirtz Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz holds up the Stanley Cup during a rally at Soldier Field for the NHL hockey champions June 18, 2015, in Chicago. Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Blackhawks, has died. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL’s biggest scandals, has died. He was 70.

The Blackhawks said in a release that Wirtz died on July 25, calling it a “sudden passing.” No further details were provided.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.