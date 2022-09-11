BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety.

Michael Jennings filed the lawsuit, Friday night, against three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg requesting a jury trial and seeking an unspecified amount of money.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

“Pastor Jennings” but refused to provide identification to the officers....""""Refused to provide ID"""" why is that...sounds like the "pastor"? wanted conflict...to me. And the Associated Press Scumbags (IMHO) are just trying to "work up" the B.S. story. This has a "Sharpton Stench" to it.

