LANCASTER — Lancaster and Palmdale School Districts recently hosted their first inter-district Black Knowledge Bowl competition, showcasing the academic prowess of their brightest students.
The competition, held at the Park View Educational Complex in Lancaster, featured district winners from Sunnydale Elementary School and David G. Millen Magnet Academy.
The competition saw four students from each team face off against each other in a “Jeopardy!”-style format using the Kahoot app. Unlike “Jeopardy!,” Kahoot rewards contestants with points for their speed and accuracy.
Only a few points separated the teams. The majority of the 64 questions saw all the contestants answering correctly.
The David G. Millen Magnet Academy emerged victorious. Parents, students and administrators from both districts cheered on the teams.
The Black Knowledge Bowl competition was created by host Jamaal Brown, who also served as the host for the qualifying rounds in both districts and the final competition.
Brown’s Black 365 Calendar was an essential tool for students, providing them with all the information they needed to prepare for the competition.
The equity directors for both districts, Alesha Cayse of Lancaster School District and Gerald Luke of Palmdale School District, worked together to make the inter-district competition a success.
The championship round featured questions from six categories, including “African American TV shows,” “Inventions,” “African Countries and Flags,” “Black Music,” “African American Artists,” “Newspapers and Magazines.”
The David G. Millen Magnet Academy team, coached by Michelle Hogains and Shaunquena Lewis, was composed of Janet Onwuka, Elizabeth Onwuka, Nia Nungaray, Olivia Iwuchukwu and Kason Hill as an alternate.
The Sunnydale Elementary School team, coached by Raynika Farmer and Sheria Phillips, had Jayden Aguilar, Natinael Amenete, Elmer Corona Portillo, Brycen Jones, Elijah Simmons, Malachi Simmons, Rowdy Warmington, Daphne Rivers, Roman Menjivar, Darren Leigh, Camila Cruz Aguirre and Mariah Borja.
Black Knowledge Bowl competition...sounds racists...lawsuit and hate crime charges to follow.
