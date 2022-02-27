SUN VILLAGE — Twenty-seven youngsters were honored, Wednesday, at Keppel Union School District’s Black History Month Art Contest awards reception.
The young artists’ works portrayed figures in African American history, ranging from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks to Barack Obama and the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.
More than 140 students representing the district’s six schools and the Independent Study program participated in this year’s contest, which, for the first time, was hosted the District.
The art contest continued a tradition that started more than 40 years ago at nearby Jackie Robinson Park. During the reception, the youngsters heard stories about life, in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, in Sun Village, which became Antelope Valley’s African-American community when Blacks were not allowed to purchase homes in Lancaster and Palmdale.
The reception took place, Wednesday evening, at Daisy Gibson Elementary School, which is itself named for a Sun Village pioneer.
Guest speakers included Bishop Henry Hearns, Frederick Thompson, James Brooks, Jerry Homes and Keppel Board President Waunette Cullors, plus a spoken-word performance by Ayinde Love. Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Calloway and Christian Green presented certificates. Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas and Assistant Superintendent Terry Walker welcomed the children and their parents.
They also reminded the students of their future potential, the benefits of doing well in school, and the importance of believing in themselves. Students learned the significance of Black History Month and those who made it possible. Classroom conversations occurred around important contributions of Black historical figures who helped shape our country.
“It is so wonderful to see our students and their families, our Keppel staff, and our distinguished guests,” Cardenas said in opening remarks. “We are excited to showcase students’ artistic talents as we honor Black History Month and celebrate the many contributions of the lived experience of African, Black, and African Americans in the United States.”
Certificates were also presented to the honorees by representatives of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and state Sen. Scott Wilk.
Sponsors were Antelope Valley McDonald’s restaurants owner Fran Marroquin and Northrop Grumman Corp., which provided prizes, including art supplies for the winners. Northrop Grumman gifted the students backpacks full of fun items while Marroquin provided each winner with a gift certificate for ice cream. Keppel Union provided each winner with an art case full of art supplies.
The honorees were:
Kindergarten — Damara Anguiano Villalaz, first place; Paola Pelayo, second place; Emilio Moctezuma, third place.
First grade — Hailey Cardenas, first place; Jayden Cruz; second place; Alexzander Gonzalez; third place.
Second grade — Priscila Garcia, first place; Lucas Sermeno, second place: Anehli Montano-Unda; third place.
Third grade — Janelle Carranza, first place; Sofia Vega, second place; Damian Alvarez, third place.
Fourth grade — Jayleen Salguero, first place; Ariana Vasconcelos, second place; Luna Fuentes, third place.
Fifth grade — Leslie Patino, second place; Anna Valladares, third place.
Sixth grade — Dannie Mora, first place; Lupita Felix, first place; Chloe Albayero, second place; Lillie Avery, third place.
Seventh grade — Martin Miranda, first place.
Eighth grade — Brianna Sotelo, first place; Basthian Vasquez, second place; Alina Tijerino, third place.
Honorable mention — Julian Sanchez and Stephanie Valladares.
“We provided an eye-opening experience for students, families, teachers, and others in attendance (Wednesday) night,” Cullors wrote in an email. “The rich history of our community and just how important education is, and not allowing obstacles to stand in their way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.