The Month of February originally began as Negro History Week in 1926. It took place during the second week of February because it coincided with the birth dates of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard-trained historian is credited with the creation of Negro History Week.
In 1976, the bicentennial of the United States, President Gerald R. Ford expanded the week into a full month. He said the country needed to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
The WOW Flower Project, The Sun Village Women’s Club, The Sun Village Park Association and The Sun Village Chamber of Commerce hosted the 38th Annual Black History Art Contest. The Sun Village organization recognized an opportunity to highlight the best of Black history and culture.
“It’s not just Black history,” Waunette Cullors said. “My thing is, this is American history.”
Now, nearly 105 years after its founding, one of the organization’s biggest challenges is keeping people engaged beyond February.
“The art contest was a much-needed, annual event,” James Brooks, president of Sun Village Park Association said. “It gave the students a chance to learn, inspire and create during these times of being quarantined. Black history is American and world history and the celebration is daily. I learned some new facts from the entries. I’m looking forward to next year’s event.”
Dr. Mae Jemison said to never be limited by other peoples limited imaginations.
This is the sentiment evident in the artwork submitted by the students of the Keppel School District.
“I commend the parents and teachers going beyond their set curriculum to participate in the Annual Black History Art contest,” Glynnis Mason, Sun Village Women’s Club said. “I enjoyed judging and appreciate the parents during these challenging times of educating and homeschooling children during the pandemic.”
The Beta Alpha Gamma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Inc. donated art supplies and gift baskets.
The winners are:
• Jacob Oliver, fifth grade at Alpine Elementary School: Mae Carol Jemison — Engineer, physician and NASA astronaut
• Ruben Ayala, fifth grade at Antelope Elementary School: Flod E. Norman — illustrator. Norman was the first African American illustrator at Disney Studios. He wanted to work at Disney after seeing the movies Bambi and Dumbo.
He co-founded Vignette Films, Inc., which became one of the first studios to make animated films on Black history.
• Charley Perez, first grade at Daisy Gibson Elementary School: Bessie Coleman — first Black pilot in the United States
• Abigail Vasquez, age seven, Alpine Elementary School: Ruby Bridges — One of the first Blacks to attend an all-white elementary school.
• Betsy Ivonne Villatoro Reyes, fourth grade at Antelope Elementary School: Martin Luther King — Civil Rights activist, minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner
• Abigail Sue Sill, fourth grade at Alpine Elementary School: Rosa Parks — Mother of the freedom movement
• Karlee Toscano, second grade at Alpine Elementary School: Jackie Robinson — first African American baseball player to play Major league Baseball
• Mia Oliver, second grade at Alpine Elementary School: Equality hands
