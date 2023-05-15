LOS ANGELES — A jury has awarded a Black former nurse $3.5 million in emotional distress damages in her suit alleging she was wrongfully fired from her job at the William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster in 2019 for complaining about sexual and racial harassment by a resident, who allegedly called her the “N-word.”

The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for about an hour on May 5 before finding in favor of plaintiff La’Terra Veal in her claims for sexual and racial harassment, failure to prevent harassment and retaliation.

