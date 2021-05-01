CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Byron “B.J.” Seaman, one of the founding owners of the Calgary Flames, has died. He was 97.
He died April 24 in Calgary, according to McInnis and Holloway Funeral Home in Calgary.
James and late brother Daryl “Doc” Seaman were co-owners of the NHL franchise for 30 years. They were among six Calgary men along with Nelson Skalbania who bought the Atlanta Flames and moved the club to Alberta in 1980.
Current Flames co-owner and chairman Murray Edwards said in a statement Thursday the team remains “forever grateful for the prominent role B.J. and his brother Doc played in bringing the NHL to Calgary. He was devoted to his family and lived a life of dedication to our Calgary community.”
Byron James Seaman was born in Rouleau, Saskatchewan. Byron, Daryl and brother Don arrived in Alberta for the start of an oil and gas boom in the 1950s. The siblings founded Seaman Engineering and Drilling, which later became Bow Valley Industries.
Byron was inducted in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Governor General’s medal.
B.J. Seaman is survived by brother Don, four children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His wife, Evelyn, died in 2003. Daryl died in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.