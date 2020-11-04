Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa took an early lead in their respective races, according to preliminary election results posted Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.
In the Council District 1 race incumbent Bishop led the field of five candidates with 2,764 votes, or 46.47%.
Coffee4Vets President Juan Blanco was in second place according to the early results with 1,602 votes, or 26.93%. Caregiver Brittany Wyre secured third place in the early returns with 1,045 votes, or 17.57%, followed by rideshare driver/student Chance McCrary with 363 votes, or 5.93%.
Eynelys Vinson, who dropped out of the race after the county released the final list of qualified candidates, received 184 votes, or 3.09%.
Loa, who represents Council District 2, received 5,394 votes, or 56.57% according to the early returns. Challenger CEO/professor/author Olllie McCaulley collected 2,233 votes, or 23.42% of the early returns, followed by paraprofessional/educator Glenda Clark with 1,908 votes, or 20.01%.
Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported after the polls close.
Tuesday’s preliminary election results included all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to the Saturday before Election Day.
