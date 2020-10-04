Challengers hoping to unseat incumbents Austin Bishop and Richard Loa in the Palmdale City Council election on Nov. 3 will need to overcome significant campaign finance disadvantages while Mayor Steve Hofbauer’s challengers face a less intimidating climb.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who represents Council District No. 2, leads all candidates with approximately $49,546 in campaign contributions through Sept. 19. That total includes $39,674 in contributions for the period from July 1 through Sept.1 9, according to campaign finance documents filed with the city clerk.
Loa received $15,000 in campaign contributions from Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris and Vice Mayor Marvin Crist.
Loa’s largest contributions came from the Marvin Crist for City Council 2022 committee, which donated $12,500 to his campaign. The R. Rex Parris for Mayor Committee donated $2,500 to Loa’s campaign.
Other notable contributions include $5,000 from Antelope Valley Auto Center Dealers Association Inc.; $2,500 from Laborers Local 300 Small Contributor Committee of Los Angeles; $2,500 from Los Angeles County Building and Construction Trades Council; and $2,500 from Pacific Ag Management Inc. Loa’s campaign also received $2,000 from Jack Cole, president of Lance Camper Manufacturing; $1,500 from Operating Engineers Local Union No. 12 Political Fund; and $1,000 from Visco Financial Insurance Services.
Palmdale Water District Director Kathy Mac Laren donated $900 from the Kathryn Maclaren Election Committee. The Sacramento-based Building California Together Political Action Committee donated $1,000; the Pasadena-based International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 11 donated $1,000; and Visco Financial Insurance Services donated $1,000.
Loa’s challengers, Glenda Clark and Ollie McCaulley, did not file a Form 460 with the city clerk. The form is used by candidates who intend to spend or raise $2,000 or more in a calendar year in connection with election to office or holding office.
Councilman Austin Bishop, who represents Council District 1, leads his challengers with $45,950 collected in total campaign contributions for the calendar year including $26,550 from July 1 through Sept. 19, according to campaign finance documents.
Bishop’s biggest contribution came from the Antelope Valley Auto Center Dealers Association Inc., which donated $5,000 to his campaign. He also received a $2,500 donation from Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. Lancaster Councilman Ken Mann’s Ken Mann for City Council 2020 committee contributed $500 to Bishop’s campaign.
Bishop also received a $2,500 campaign contribution from the Los Angeles County Building and Construction Trades Council for the reporting period from July 1 to Sept. 19, for a total of $3,500 for the calendar year.
Lancaster-based Minc Inc. contributed $2,000 to Bishop’s campaign.
Other notable contributions include $2,000 from the Zargarian & Khatchaturian Dental Corp. of Palmdale; $1,000 from the Sacramento-based Building California Together Political Action committee; $1,500 from the Ontario-based Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local 8 Political Action Committee; and $1,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 11.
Challenger Juan Blanco raised $11,687 through Sept. 19, including $8,000 between July 1 and Sept. 19. Most of that was Blanco’s own money. Blanco loaned his campaign $5,000 for the period from July 1 through Sept. 19, bringing the calendar year total to $5,400.
Blanco’s wife Atherine Blanco contributed $3,000 to her husband’s campaign.
Challenger Chance McCrary raised $450 between July 1 and Sept. 19. He loaned his campaign $350. He also received a $100 donation from an individual in Pennsylvania.
Bishop’s challenger, Eynelys Vinson, and Wyre did not file a Form 460 with the city clerk Brittany Wyre Vinson has dropped out of the race..
Mayor Hofbauer raised $15,900 between July 1 and Sept. 19. His biggest campaign contributor was Antelope Valley Chevrolet, which donated $4,000. The Los Angeles/Orange County Building Trades contributed $2,500. Hofbauer also received a $2,000 contribution from Atkinson Masonry in Lancaster.
The Abbey Management Co. in Garden Grove contributed $2,500 to the mayor’s campaign. Hofbauer also received a $1,000 contribution from Plumbing Inspection Pipe Evaluation Services.
Former Councilman Rick Norris reported $18,000 in campaign contributions including a $4,000 loan to himself. He also received a $5,000 contribution from Mike Johnson of Antelope Valley Ford; $5,000 from Division Properties of Los Angeles; $2,000 from Craig Van Dam, owner of Van Dam Farms; $1,000 from the owner of the Lancaster Shopping Center on 40th Street West and Avenue L; and $1,000 from Universal Health Services, which operates Palmdale Regional Medical Center. Norris serves as chairman of the board for Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Xavier Flores, project director for Pueblo y Salud, reported $18,699 in campaign contributions including a $10,000 loan from Laura Flores.
Flores’ largest contribution was $7,000 from the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens. He also received a $1,000 contribution from attorney Domingo Garcia; $500 from Alfredo Flores; and $100 from Maria Luga.
Progressive candidate Eric Ohlsen, who finished eighth out of eight candidates in the March 3 primary for the 36th Assembly District, raised $15,087 for his campaign in cash and non-monetary donations.
The contributions include $3,800 in cash and $8.130 in advertising from the R. Rex Parris for Mayor Committee. Ohlsen also received $1,100 from Wade Alexander and seven smaller donations ranging from $100 to $500 from individuals.
Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt raised $5,720 between July 1 and Sept. 19 for her mayoral campaign. The largest contribution was $4,000 from Sanderson & Khatchurian Dental Group in Lancaster.
Bettencourt received 11 smaller contributions ranging from $20 to $500 from individuals including former Palmdale School District trustee Sandy Corrales, who contributed $250.
Candidate Tonya Alenna Schofield did not file a Form 460 with the city clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.