LANCASTER — Bishop V. Jesse Smith, chairman of the Antelope Valley African American Leadership Council, commended Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna’s demand that deputies reveal gang tattoo affiliations during a Thursday morning press conference on the sidewalk near the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
He also called for “revolutionary change to uproot and eradicate white supremacy, racial profiling and police biasing.”
Smith and other activists and community leaders also called for the dissolution of the Community Advisory Committees, demanded that the sheriff’s department comply with a 2015 settlement agreement with the US Department of Justice and called for Lancaster station commander Capt. John Lecrivain to be removed.
“Today, the AV African American Leadership Council stand(s) in solidarity with various organizations, community leaders, activists and residents you see standing before you today seeking and demanding the transformation (and) reform in the Los Angeles (County) Sheriff’s Department,” Smith said. “This reform cannot just be one to quiet the voices of the discontent or dissent, but which must be radical and revolutionary that will have a real effect and impact on the lives of those who live in the Antelope Valley.”
Luna, Smith said, has promised the AV African American Leadership Council that there will be serious and revolutionary reform within the department that will speak to the hurt and the pain to not only what Black people have experienced in the Antelope Valley, but also what all people suffered under former Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
“Today, we stand in unison with our comrades in the struggle for justice to hold Sheriff Luna accountable for the words he stated,” Smith said.
Smith called on Luna to fully implement the 2015 civil rights settlement agreement. The settlement, which required more than 150 reforms, followed a Justice Department investigation that concluded that deputies in the Antelope Valley “engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional and unlawful policing regarding stops, searches and seizures, excess force and discriminatory removal of (Section 8) voucher holders from their homes.”
Among the reforms the department has yet to implement are an approved use of force policy and how the stations will record arrests and police stops, he said.
The 2015 agreement led to the establishment of community advisory committees for the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations. The committees, consisting of residents of Antelope Valley communities patrolled by deputies from the stations, must meet quarterly under the terms of the civil-rights settlement. Committee members are volunteers. They report on the stations’ progress toward meeting the requirements of the settlement agreement. But Smith said the committees have become a “rubber stamp” of captains in the Lancaster and Palmdale stations.
Smith called on Luna to remove Lecrivain from the Lancaster station for what he deemed ineffective leadership regarding his involvement with the Lancaster Community Advisory Committee.
“If LASD is going to police our community, there must be an AT&T relationship with the community — accountability, transparency and trust,” Smith said. “Absent this relationship, there can be no sincere relationship with LASD in our communities at all”
Pastor Alonzo Braggs, presiding elder of the Los Angeles District, called for the exposure and removal of all gang-affiliated deputies.
Miguel Coronado, executive director of Agents of Change and a former member of the Lancaster Community Advisory Committee, commended Luna’s pledge to eradicate gangs from the sheriff’s department.
“It is imperative that we share his vision of a transparent, accountable and community-oriented law enforcement agency,” he said. “However, it is with a great concern that we address the issue of leadership within the department.”
Coronado said he was removed from the Lancaster Community Advisory Committee when he questioned a deputy’s conduct.
Pastor Brian Johnson, also a former member of the Community Advisory Committee, said they want to dismantle the current committees and create a new one whose members are picked by the community.
Pharaoh Mitchell of The Community Action League called on the Department of Justice to return to the community, reopen the case with the federal courts and require the sheriff’s department to fully comply with the settlement agreement within 18 months “so that we can have a community and sheriff’s relationship that’s built on trust and accountability.”
