PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Sunday of a 53-year-old bipolar man who went missing in Palmdale and suffers from PTSD, depression and anxiety.
Edgar Abudie Clemena was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 38700 block of Second Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Clemena was described as a 4-feet-11-inch tall Filpino male weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes, short black straight hair, a gray beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black cargo shorts and black sneakers.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Clemena’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500.
