THOUSAND OAKS — Biologists studying mountain lions in Southern California tried to get a cougar mom to adopt two orphaned kittens but the experiment intended to keep them wild did not work and the youngsters were put in a sanctuary.
The foster attempt was undertaken this summer, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said in a statement Thursday.
The three-week-old female and male kittens, dubbed P-91 and P-92, were discovered July 7 in the Simi Hills west of Los Angeles. Biologists examined them while their mother, P-67, was away from the den and soon after she was found dead.
Her kittens were too young to survive on their own, so a researcher with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggested fostering the kittens with another mountain lion, P-65, that had recently given birth to three kittens in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The orphans were temporarily housed at the Los Angeles Zoo and then brought to the mountains while P-65 was away from her den. Urine from one of her kittens was rubbed on the orphans and they were placed in the den.
