BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Billy Bingham, a former Northern Ireland soccer player who twice guided the national team to two World Cups as a coach, has died. He was 90.
Bingham’s death was announced, Friday, by his family in a statement. Bingham’s son, David, said his father died in a care home in England, late Thursday.
Northern Ireland’s soccer federation said Bingham held “a unique place in the football hearts” of the nation.
As a player, Bingham was a right winger who made 56 appearances for Northern Ireland and helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the 1958 World Cup.
