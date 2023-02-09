Joshua Trees

California’s Fish and Game Commission again delayed a decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a bill was proposed to provide protections to the native desert plant.

SACRAMENTO — The western Joshua tree won’t be listed as threatened — yet — as California’s Fish and Game Commission again delayed a decision Wednesday after a bill was proposed to provide protections to the native desert plant.

The proposed legislation, the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, was made public late Tuesday. Backed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, it would prohibit anyone from importing, exporting or removing the tree without a permit from the state. It would also require the state to work with Native American tribes to draft a conservation plan for the tree by 2024.

