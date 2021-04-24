SACRAMENTO — A new bill is headed to the State Senate Appropriations Committee that would provide “LifeLine” phones to foster youth and other phone services.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 546 recently passed out of the Senate Human Services Committee with unanimous support in a 5-0 vote.
This bill would extend the California Public Utilities Commission’s iFoster Pilot Program, which currently provides foster youth with smart phones and free voice, text, and data.
“The Senate Human Services Committee agreed that now is not the time for the State to take phones away from foster youth,” Wilk said. “Cell phone ownership is oftentimes a lifeline for foster youth during normal times and the events of last year underscored how important it is to continue the availability of these resources.”
Serita Cox, the chief executive officer and co-founder of iFoster, provided expert testimony on the need for this legislation during the hearing.
“The iFoster Phones for Foster Youth pilot program is literally a lifeline for our foster youth, keeping them safe and connected to their support networks, telehealth, school and employment,” she said. “SB 546 ensures that the program continues without any gaps, which would be detrimental to the thousands of young people in foster care who rely on this service to achieve their potential.”
The bill was first introduced on Feb. 18, by Wilk and co-authored by State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
The bill is intended to provide foster youth between the ages of 13 and 26 with continued access to the benefits of the CPUC’s LifeLine program which includes discounted home phones and cell phone services and supply smart phones to foster youth.
It would also take effect immediately upon becoming law in order to prevent participants from experiencing a gap in service between the end of the pilot program and the implementation of the bill.
SB 546 previously passed out of Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee on a 14-0 vote on April 12 and will be heard next in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
