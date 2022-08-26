Tom Lackey

LACKEY

A bipartition group of lawmakers in the state Assembly rejected a bill that would have extended the last call for alcohol in West Hollywood, Palm Springs and San Francisco until 4 a.m., on weekends and specified holidays, and 3 a.m., on weekdays.

Senate Bill 930, co-authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman Matt Haney, who represent San Francisco, would have instituted a pilot program in those cities for three years, starting Jan. 1, 2025, and continuing, through Jan. 2, 2028. The bill originally included seven pilot cities. This version of the bill was meant to help support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

