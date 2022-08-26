A bipartition group of lawmakers in the state Assembly rejected a bill that would have extended the last call for alcohol in West Hollywood, Palm Springs and San Francisco until 4 a.m., on weekends and specified holidays, and 3 a.m., on weekdays.
Senate Bill 930, co-authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman Matt Haney, who represent San Francisco, would have instituted a pilot program in those cities for three years, starting Jan. 1, 2025, and continuing, through Jan. 2, 2028. The bill originally included seven pilot cities. This version of the bill was meant to help support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, Wiener’s fourth attempt, failed, Wednesday afternoon, with 31 members voting no, 25 members voting yes, and 24 members not voting.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, has been a vocal opponent.
“No bill directly correlates with my life experience as this one does,” Lackey said, Wednesday afternoon, in a speech on the Assembly floor. “I will tell you that extending these hours of service for people to become impaired, mixed with the fatigue factor that also is an extreme threat to public safety, is asking for death. I promise you, that there will be death, needless death, if we pass this bill.”
Weiner and Haney released a joint statement, Wednesday, following the bill’s defeat.
“Senate Bill 930 is a limited pilot program to allow three cities — each of which asked to be included — to work with local stakeholders, including law enforcement, to decide locally whether to extend nightlife hours. SB 930 is a local control bill that lets cities decide what nightlife works best for their communities and small businesses,” the statement said. “We are disappointed that SB 930 came up short on votes, today, on the Assembly floor after a series of misleading speeches by members representing areas that would not have been impacted by the bill. We are assessing whether there is a path to pass the bill off the Assembly floor.”
Alcohol Justice and the California Alcohol Policy Alliance released a statement, Thursday, expressing gratitude for the bill’s failure.
“This is a huge victory for California. The Assembly chose the safety of the state’s residents and visitors over profits for alcohol-related businesses,” Cruz Avila, executive director/CEO of Alcohol Justice, said in the statement. “I am proud of their actions and of the coalition that fought to oppose this dangerous bill. We implore current and future legislators to never resurrect this faulty concept again.”
