Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell has a light moment while answering questions from members of the media after a Celtics team practice in Waltham, Mass., in 1999. The NBA great has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years.

BOSTON — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major US sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died, Sunday. He was 88.

His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death, but Russell was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy, in June, due to a long illness.

