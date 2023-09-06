Obit-Bill Richardson

President-elect Barack Obama and Commerce Secretary designate New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson laugh after a question was asked about Richardson’s beard during a news conference in Chicago in 2008.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and an American ambassador to the United Nations who dedicated his post-political career to working to secure the release of Americans detained by foreign adversaries, has died. He was 75.

The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Mass.

