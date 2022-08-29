Half of a bill package sponsored by the California School Boards Association for potential election reform has made its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, while the other bill moves through the state Senate.
Senate Bill 1061, by state Sen. John Laird, would provide voters with more information about the cost of special elections for school and community college boards.
The bill, if signed by Newsom, would preserve funds for school districts by making it easier to combine a special election with another state or local election and increase transparency by providing information on the cost of the election, according to a release by the CSBA.
“It’s absolutely critical that precious school resources be used in a responsible manner and one that supports student success,” Laird said in the release.
“Unfortunately, the existing law for school Board special elections does the opposite — depriving schools of funds that can be used to accelerate student achievement. This bill allows districts to streamline and reduce the costs of the elections when they occur.”
Laird estimated his bill could help reduce costs by as much as 50%; that could help smaller school districts more severely impacted by any unexpected hit to their budgets.
Currently, the boards of school districts, county offices of education and community colleges have two choices when a sitting member resigns their seat before the end of the term: they can appoint a provisional member to serve the remainder of the term or hold a special election to fill the vacancy. Voters can terminate an appointment by collecting enough petition signatures to trigger a special election that must take place within 150 days of qualifying, effectively preventing districts from consolidating the special election with a regularly scheduled election.
“The cost of a special election can consume a significant proportion of a school district’s budget, money that is better spent on programs and services that strengthen schools and improve student outcomes,” CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy said in the release. “Yet, the threshold for triggering a special election is astonishingly low and doesn’t provide a good indication of public satisfaction with their local school board officials.”
Assembly Bill 2584, by Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, would raise the number of signatures required on the notice of intent to recall school board members from 10 to 30 in jurisdictions with fewer than 100,000 registered voters. In jurisdictions with 100,000 or greater, the threshold would increase from 10 to 50.
“While recalls can be an important tool to hold elected officials accountable, the bar is so low to initiate a recall that it has been weaponized against elected officials at all levels of government, but especially school Board members,” Berman said in the release. “AB 2584 would ensure that the process to initiate a recall is rigorous enough to demonstrate that it is a serious effort, that voters are provided accurate and truthful information, and that we don’t waste limited public resources.”
