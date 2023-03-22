PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Community College District and Antelope Valley Union High School District would need to set up independent redistricting commissions in time for the next census, if a bill introduced last month becomes law.

Assembly Bill 1248, introduced by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Culver City, and co-authored by Assemblyman Benjamin Allen, D-Redondo Beach, would require counties, general law cites, charter cities, school districts or community college districts with more than 300,000 residents to set up their own independent redistricting commissions to adopt district boundaries after each federal census.

