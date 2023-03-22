PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Community College District and Antelope Valley Union High School District would need to set up independent redistricting commissions in time for the next census, if a bill introduced last month becomes law.
Assembly Bill 1248, introduced by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Culver City, and co-authored by Assemblyman Benjamin Allen, D-Redondo Beach, would require counties, general law cites, charter cities, school districts or community college districts with more than 300,000 residents to set up their own independent redistricting commissions to adopt district boundaries after each federal census.
The proposed bill would ensure community control over the redistricting process for some jurisdictions with populations of 300,000 or more.
Should the bill become law, Antelope Valley Community College District and Antelope Valley Union High School District would each need to establish an independent redistricting commission by March 1, 2030, and March 1 of every subsequent year ending in 0, in time to draw maps after each census.
The proposed bill specifies a 14-member independent redistricting commission whose members would be selected according to specified procedures, including those for the random selection of the members of the commission from among applicants meeting certain qualifications.
The AV Community College District had a population of 442,510 people and AV Union High School District had a population of 408,148 people, according to the 2020 census.
Under existing law, independent redistricting commissions have been established for the counties of Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Fresno and Kern.
The bill would therefore exempt those counties from the bill’s provisions to establish an independent redistricting commission, unless the existing law provisions establishing independent redistricting commissions for those counties are repealed or invalidated, according to a summary.
