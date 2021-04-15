The California State Senate Committee on Governance and Finance will accept testimony today on the proposed Senate Bill 55, which would amend state law by calling for a construction moratorium in very high fire hazard severity zones unless local agencies adopt a wildfire prevention strategy that mitigates significant risks of loss, injury, or death.
The proposed bill, introduced by state senators Henry Stern, D-Malibu, and Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, “would, in furtherance of specified state housing production, sustainability communities strategies, greenhouse gas reduction, and wildfire mitigation goals, prohibit the creation or approval of a new development, as defined, in a very high fire hazard severity zone or a state responsibility area unless there is substantial evidence that the local agency has adopted a comprehensive, necessary, and appropriate wildfire prevention and community hardening strategy to mitigate significant risks of loss, injury, or death, as specified.”
The proposed law would exempt construction required to maintain, repair, reconstruct, restore, or rebuild an existing residential dwelling or a development that is involuntarily damaged or destroyed by fire or other catastrophic event, according to an analysis.
The proposed law would also provide an additional density bonus of 20%, as well as a height increase of 10 feet, or 20% of the height limit that would otherwise apply,to a project that qualifies for a density bonus where the site meets all of the following conditions:
• It is not in the moderate, high, or very high fire hazard severity zone.
• It is in an urbanized area or urban cluster, or in a city where some portion of the city encompasses an urbanized area or urban cluster.
• At least 75% of the perimeter of the site adjoins parcels that are developed with urban uses
Hearings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. To watch them or call in to provide comments, visit https://sgf.senate.ca.gov/ for details.
