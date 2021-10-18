ORANGE — Bill Clinton arrived, Sunday, at his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at an Orange hospital, officials said.
The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center, around 8 a.m., with Hillary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans and a sports coat and wearing a face mask, he made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk.
He gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked how he was feeling, and he and Hillary Clinton then boarded a black SUV. They departed in a motorcade escorted by the California Highway Patrol and headed to the airport.
Bill Clinton’s “fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman.
Clinton, 75, was admitted, Tuesday, to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to COVID-19.
Seems the AV Press censors comments about Slick Willie....Why is that..? Clinton is a Worm (IMHO)...and everyone knows it. Maybe they are afraid of Hillary...?
