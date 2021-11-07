LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Partners for Health will host The Mind Matters Too Women’s Health Summit, on Tuesday.
The free event is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at AV Partners For Health, 44226 10th St. West. The event will be in English and Spanish. There will also be a resource fair.
Assemblyman Lackey and state Sen. Scot Wilk are scheduled to appear.
The event was organized by Cynthia Anguiano of Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office. Anguiano was inspired after attending an event a couple of months ago.
“They were talking about mental health and I think it would be a good idea to have something like that for our Hispanic community,” Anguiano said. “As a Latina, I grew up with the mentality we don’t talk about mental health.”
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five US adults live with a mental illness. In 2019, there were an estimated 51.5 million people ages 18 or older with a mental illness, defined as a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder. The prevalence of any mental illness was higher among females (24.5%) than males (16.3%).
“We don’t teach our kids how to take care of your mental health,” Anguiano said. “Depression, it’s getting worse, especially with teenagers.”
Anguiano added she wanted to hold the event to help show Latina moms and the community that it is OK to ask for help.
With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third year, Anguiano wanted to reach out to people struggling with mental health issues to tell them it is OK to ask for help.
“It was my idea to focus on the Hispanic community and we also added the African American community to this event,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great.”
Anguiano hopes to make the summit an annual event.
“We need to take out that taboo off mental health that we have in the community,” she said.
To RSVP, call Lackey’s District office at 661-267-7636.
