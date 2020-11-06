DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. — A mountain biker from Florida fell to his death after going over a remote mountain, authorities said.
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday of a mountain biker over a hillside east of Downieville.
Rescuers located Alejandro Lugo, of Florida, early Monday after a four-mile hike into the Third Divide and Butcher Ranch trails but couldn’t reach him because of the steepness of the mountain, officials said.
A Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Station Fallon reached Lugo’s body hours later Monday and hoisted it onto the aircraft, the office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.