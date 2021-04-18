Lots of weird stuff has been happening lately, and an issue I have a problem understanding is the bigotry toward people of Asian descent, primarily Chinese.
Which apparently stems from the COVID pandemic, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
I have no idea how this can possibly have any connection with Asians living in the US.
I grew up in California’s Central Valley in the 1940s which had quite a few Asians, many of them Japanese, who were successful farmers.
When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, launching World War II, the US government rounded up some 110,000 Americans of Japanese descent — men, women and children — and locked them up in concentration camps, one of which has been preserved at Manzanar National Historic Site on US Highway 395 between Lone Pine and Independence north of Ridgecrest.
The people locked up included many of my young primary grade schoolmates in Madera.
One of the many sad side effects of jailing American Japanese was that many lost their farms, which were taken over by non-Asian Americans. I don’t know if any got them back after the war.
Other classmates included Chinese and Filipinos — people born here of parents who were also native Americans.
The US “owned” the Phillippines during the war, so Filipinos were not incarcerated, but they were brutalized by the Japanese in their own country, along with my mother’s Anglo cousin, an American geologist murdered by Japanese troops in the Bataan Death March.
What was interesting about all this is that there is no record of any Japanese-American (also known as Nisei) ever being involved in any spying, despite rumors.
During the war the Japanese treated all of their prisoners of war, military and civilian, especially fellow Asians horribly.
Many Japanese troops chose suicide rather than surrender during the war while captured Germans were held in the US, including here in California, where many of them performed community service during their incarceration.
As a youngster I recall watching a group of German prisoners doing yard work at the Madera library the day the German army surrendered, ending the war in Europe.
Many of them chose to stay in the US following the war.
German spies
While a few German-Americans were held in prison camps, many German spies landed offshore in German U-boats and were captured, and some were executed.
One of the spies was arrested not long after he tuned our family piano.
During the war years, many Americans, including my late wife and I, had at least one German grandparent.
Texas and Oklahoma have significant populations of Germans and German place names which originated in Germany as we noticed when visiting that nation.
By the way, plenty of Americans of German descent served in combat during the war, along with the Japanese-Americans who served in Germany where one unit, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, (“Go for Broke!”) became a legend.
Late in the war, a 442nd veteran wearing his uniform — with one sleeve pinned up because that arm was missing, ribbons, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Congressional Medal of Honor — was refused service in a Sacramento barber shop.
He was later elected to public office.
Black Americans also served, usually in menial jobs such as truck drivers and cooks.
One unit of Black truck drivers, the Red Ball Express, kept General George Patton’s tanks supplied as they raced across Europe.
And we’ve all heard of the Tuskegee Airmen, P-51 pilots who were always welcomed by the B-17 pilots they escorted (and feared by the Luftwaffe) over Germany.
Current bigotry
What concerns me is the bigotry we are currently seeing, apparently originating from the fact that the recent pandemic is believed to have originated in China coupled with the uncooperative attitude of Chinese officials in cooperating with the rest of the world.
OK, that’s terrible, but what does that have to do with Asians living in the United States? This is not just racism, it’s ignorant racism and some of it has been practiced by folks who have been victims of racism themselves.
As usual with the pandemic, our former president and some lawmakers who should know better (including one of our own) didn’t help the situation.
By the way, the railroads over Tehachapi Pass and between Mojave and Needles were built by Chinese laborers who are honored by a monument at the Tehachapi Loop.
Racism
For the record, I grew up in a time when racism, which is bad enough now and was even worse then.
Which meant that I reflected the attitudes of those times for many years for which I apologize.
The best way to learn about this situation is to experience it first hand.
As I have noted here previously, a 1960 experience in a Santa Rosa, Calif., bar, in which two of my fellow soldiers, one Black and one Hispanic, who had just returned from serving honorably in combat in Korea, were refused service, was a valuable lesson for myself and another white GI who was with us that evening.
During my four-score and five years I have observed that most of the problems in this world stem from ignorance.
Perhaps we need a vaccine for that.
