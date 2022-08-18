Circus Vargas

Workers raise the Circus Vargas big top, on Wednesday afternoon, in the Antelope Valley Mall parking lot. The circus returns to the Valley, Friday, to start a 15-day run with its two-hour production, “Circus Vargas Express.”

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Circus Vargas will return to the Antelope Valley Mall for a 15-day run starting, Friday, and continuing through Sept. 5.

This year’s two-hour production, “Circus Vargas Express,” follows an international cast of characters who board the Circus Vargas Express train to travel the country bringing their special circus talents — acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze — to entertain the masses.

