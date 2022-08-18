PALMDALE — Circus Vargas will return to the Antelope Valley Mall for a 15-day run starting, Friday, and continuing through Sept. 5.
This year’s two-hour production, “Circus Vargas Express,” follows an international cast of characters who board the Circus Vargas Express train to travel the country bringing their special circus talents — acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze — to entertain the masses.
The performers of Circus Vargas come from all over the world, with families from Czech Republic, Romania, Argentina, Holland and more.
This global array of performers, despite cultural and language differences, manage to come together to create an exciting and entertaining extravaganza. Working together, they will discover that, regardless of their many differences, they in fact share the same goal, which is to bring happiness to children of all ages. Communicating through laughter, music and their respective arts, they form a bond and friendship that will carry them throughout their lifetime, because in the end, they are really all the same … they are all “circus.”
Circus Vargas says it is proud of its diversity, celebrating it with an awesome production.
“We are like our own mini United Nations here,” Katya Quiroga, co-owner and CEO, said. “Everyone will get a taste of the different countries represented and enjoy two hours of thrills and excitement.”
Circus Vargas opens with a show at 7:30 p.m., Friday, in the AV Mall parking lot, at 1233 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), at 10th Street West.
There are three performances each day, on Saturdays and Sundays. Visit www.circusvargas.com for a full schedule.
Tickets cost $65 to $75 for VIP seats; $49 to $59 for ringside reserved seating; $39 to $49 for front arena seating; $29 to $39 for arena side seatings; and $19 to $29 for back arena seating. Military and senior discounts are available.
Children prices apply to those ages two to 10 years old. Children younger than two years are free and the child must sit on an adult’s lap. Children 11 and older must buy an adult ticket. Individuals 60 and older can purchase a senior ticket.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.circusvargas.com, by calling 877-468-3861 or by visiting the box office outside the Big Top. Box office opens at noon.
