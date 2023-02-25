LANCASTER — Big things are on the horizon for Lancaster and Palmdale, as the cities tout a new era of collaboration and cooperation to aid in regional development.
“What we will accomplish together, I can’t even imagine,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
Representatives of both cities presented updates on their progress and the future on Friday, as part of the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise’s Spring Business Summit, held at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
Parris and members of Palmdale’s City Council emphasized this renewed sense of cooperation between the region’s two largest cities.
“That is key to the success of the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Councilmember Richard Loa said.
Both cities are striving — alone and together — to attract well-paying jobs that will allow residents to avoid commuting outside the Valley for work.
“We want to make sure our residents are able to work in our city,” Lancaster City Councilmember Darrell Dorris said.
One way Palmdale is striving for that goal is to attract the film industry, starting with the new Palmdale Film Stage.
The industry will not only bring good-paying jobs for residents, but also have the side economic effect on restaurants, hotels and other businesses that will be patronized by visiting film crews, Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón said.
“It’s a mini local stimulus plan,” she said.
Lancaster has also positioned itself as a center for renewable energy development, including leading the way in hydrogen power.
“Hydrogen, without any question, is going to replace fossil fuels,” Parris said. “Washington has told us they’re converting the nation to hydrogen. We are first in line. In Lancaster, we stopped asking what should we do and we started asking what could we do,” he said. “It makes all the difference in the world.”
Palmdale’s representatives emphasized the vision of its new-look City Council, with two new members and a rotating mayor’s position.
“We have new visions, we are working collaboratively and not against each other,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “We have great things coming ahead for us.”
With a booming aerospace industry centered on Air Force Plant 42 and growing industrial space, the city is also focused on creating the necessary housing for the workforce.
“We’re dedicating to doing everything we can to improve the quality of life for residents of both cities,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Los Angeles and Kern counties, which represent the large swaths of unincorporated area in the Valley, are also working on efforts to attract growth and development, at times in collaboration with each other, as well.
“I think collaboration is the name of the game” when it comes to grant opportunities and advocating for the region at the state and federal level, Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.
Scrivner and Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger participated in Friday’s Summit via Zoom, as the winter storm prevented travel.
Improving infrastructure is a goal and a work in progress for the cities and counties as they strive to attract development and the attendant jobs, as well as improve the quality of life for residents.
“We are experiencing major growth,” Dorris said. “Sometimes growth supersedes our infrastructure.”
This is not only transportation, but also the digital age infrastructure for providing Internet services to all residents, he said.
Lancaster is teamed with providers including Race Communications and SiFi Networks for fiber optic networks.
In Palmdale, the city created the state’s largest Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District to fund infrastructure improvements to enable future development. This is intended to alleviate the burden of building infrastructure from developers and clear the way for economic development, Alarcón said.
In Los Angeles County, the North County Transportation Coalition has been instrumental in advancing transportation projects for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, Barger said.
Among the projects in the works are more than $100 million in upgrades to the Metrolink Antelope Valley line and addressing unsafe bottlenecks on the Antelope Valley Freeway, she said.
A project that is infrastructure and economic development is the proposed LA Metro Center of Excellence, a first-of-its-kind rail manufacturing and testing facility, Barger said. She is fighting to have it located in the Antelope Valley.
This center would provide rail testing for systems across the nation, providing 114,000 direct and indirect jobs, she said.
Kern County is seeking new opportunities for economic development, especially in light of cutbacks in oil and gas production, a significant portion of the county’s tax base, Scrivner said.
The proposed Mojave Inland Port, which will bring in cargo by rail from the Port of Los Angeles and distribute it via roadways from a site adjacent the Mojave Air and Space Port, is one example of this diversification.
In light of the major impacts from this private project, the firm behind it, Pioneer Partners 2000, is working to improve railroad crossings in Mojave and Rosamond that will see more train traffic, as well as leading to road improvements on Highway 58 and State Route 14 to handle the additional truck traffic, Scrivner said. The county is interested in collaborating with Los Angeles County on the State Route 14 portion.
The county is also supporting hydrogen trucking endeavors, as well as focusing on tapping the potential of small aerospace companies, primarily in the East Kern region in the Antelope Valley, to create more jobs, he said.
Los Angeles County is also seeking new development opportunities in different sectors. While the local aerospace industry is booming with large government contracts, the companies are finding it difficult for its expanding workforce to find housing, Barger said, leading to increased work for the construction industry in creating that needed housing.
“The Antelope Valley is poised not only from the standpoint of geography, but also from the standpoint of the people up there, to really be on the cusp of creating jobs and housing that is going to be transformative,” she said.
