After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast on Sunday braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.
It was already impacting Coronavirus vaccinations in New York and New Jersey, with appointments for today needing to be canceled and rescheduled.
The storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest in the most snow some places had seen in several years. Chicago got almost seven inches of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of a couple hundred flights at the city’s two airports. In Wisconsin, snow depths in some counties near Lake Michigan had reached more than 15 inches, and the snow was still falling.
“That’s more snow than we’ve seen in a decade,” Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Three to five inches of snow arrived in central Ohio by early Sunday, making for some slippery roads. Washington, DC, and parts of Virginia had also received some snow, with up to three inches in some areas. By the afternoon, the snow was expected to reach Pennsylvania.
Heavy snow falling at an inch to three inches an hour was forecast for today in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. Much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions, with a foot to 18 inches of snow.
Temperatures were expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the New York City metro area.
With officials encouraging people to stay home and off the roads, that meant vaccine locations around New York and New Jersey were shut down for today.
The snow was expected to start falling in Massachusetts this morning, bringing up to a foot of snow to impact the evening commute. The storm will reach northern New England later tonight, meteorologists said.
