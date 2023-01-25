Big Rock Creek

The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association is considering underground water storage projects that would take excess water during wet years from the California Aqueduct at a turnout south of Pearblossom and allow it to recharge through the Big Rock Creek stream bed, or adjacent it, to the aquifer below. Palmdale Water District directors were briefed, Monday, on a study for the project.

 Map courtesy of Kennedy Jenks

PALMDALE — As the state has been inundated with storms in recent weeks, much talk has turned to increasing means of capturing rainfall when it does fall, to save for the inevitable dry times.

In the Antelope Valley, which relies heavily on water carried from Northern California in the State Water Project, local and regional entities have been developing their own storage projects, in which excess water is stored in the underground aquifer during wet years, to be pumped out when water is otherwise scarce.

